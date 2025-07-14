French exchange students enjoy visit to Alnwick and the Northumberland coast

By Ian Smith
Published 14th Jul 2025
A group of French students and their teachers have enjoyed a memorable visit to Alnwick.

The exchange, part of a longstanding partnership between Alnwick and its twin town of Lagny-sur-Marne, offered a packed itinerary showcasing the very best of Northumberland and beyond.

A highlight was a beautiful coastal walk from Bamburgh to Seahouses.

The visitors also spent a day exploring Alnwick itself, including a guided tour around the town led by the Alnwick Civic Society.

French exchange students at Bailiffgate Museum in Alnwick.placeholder image
French exchange students at Bailiffgate Museum in Alnwick.

During their visit to the Bailiffgate Museum, the students had the honour of meeting the Mayor of Alnwick. In a warm exchange of friendship, the Mayor was presented with a special gift from Lagny Town Council, further strengthening ties between the two communities.

The day was rounded off with excellent activities provided by the RAF.

Mayor Geoff Watson said “It was a pleasure to meet the French students who are having a very enjoyable visit to the Alnwick area. Their enthusiasm bodes well for the continuing relationship between our two towns. This week the King gave President Macron a wonderful state visit to Windsor and I think the people of Alnwick and district have given these students an equally warm welcome!”

The group also visited Alnwick Castle and Gardens and spent a day in Edinburgh.

This year’s exchange was made possible thanks to the generous support of the DCHS BOOST Charity, Alnwick Rotary Club, Northumberland Estates and Alnwick Town Council, whose contributions continue to nurture cultural connections and unforgettable experiences for young people on both sides of the Channel.

