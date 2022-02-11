Free trees spruce up Northumberland school nursery

Nursery manager Janine Bainbridge and nurser carer Abbie Balmbra planting trees with the children.

The nursery claimed 30 tree saplings, including rowan, crab apple, elder and hazel.

Janine Bainbridge, nursery manager, said: “I'm hoping it'll teach the children about climate change, the importance of trees and to look after their home and environment.”

Cllr Wendy Pattinson, ward councillor for Longhoughton said: “There'll never be a better age to encourage children to look at climate change. It's so important to us all and I think children are the future.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s free tree giveaway aims to give everyone in the county the opportunity to plant a tree for free over the next decade.

This winter 15,000 tree saplings have been claimed by residents, community groups, schools and town and parish councils, linking up with the Queen’s Green Canopy campaign which encourages everyone to plant a tree for the jubilee.

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “This is just one of many ways we’re involving residents in helping to achieve Northumberland’s target to become carbon neutral by 2030.

"This fantastic scheme will help the county tackle the climate crisis through planting more trees, which in turn will help absorb our carbon emissions and make our county even cleaner and greener than ever before.”

Cllr Wendy Pattison with children from Spring Nursery.

Abbie Balmbra, who works at the nursery and planted the trees with the children, said: “The kids have absolutely enjoyed planting all the different trees and they've actually learned something. It'll be nice for them to come back and see what they're growing into in the future.”

Janine Bainbridge, added: “Whatever we're doing now will help with the future of the children and their children and their children.

"They will also go home and talk to their parents and grandparents about it, so although they're only young they're teaching the older generation as well.

"I think it's really good for everyone to get involved especially when you're in a small community like we are and for everyone to be on the same page looking after the environment.”