With the return to school looming, the event is being held on Saturday, August 20 at the Northern View Club, Highcliffe, Spittal between 12pm and 3pm.

Residents will be able to take items at no charge although there will be an entirely discretionary donation box to help support the scheme moving forward.

During the first week of the month, there were collection bins provided by Northumberland County Council at Berwick Leisure Centre, the William Elder Building and Northern View.

The initiative is also supported by Berwick Town Council and Palace Green Pavilion.