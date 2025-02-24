Free breakfast club roll-out: 14 Northumberland schools confirmed among first to benefit from government scheme
From as soon as early April, chosen schools will kick-off the historic programme, with an early adopter phase set to inform the government’s landmark national roll out which will give all parents access to the scheme.
Delivering on promises made to working parents in Labour’s Government manifesto, primary aged children in early adopter schools will be able to access free breakfast and 30 minutes of free childcare every day.
This will supporting parents getting into work by allowing them to drop their children off at school half an hour earlier, whilst also putting £450 back into their pockets a year.
Schools are encouraged to offer healthy, varied and nutritious breakfasts, with examples from wheat bisks and porridge to fresh fruit and yoghurt. The early adopter schools also provide the perfect setting to host activities including arts and crafts, educational puzzles, reading and more.
Universal free breakfast clubs are central to the government’s Plan for Change, removing barriers to opportunity by making sure every child starts the school day ready to learn. Research shows the clubs can have a lasting impact on children’s behaviour, attendance and attainment.
David Smith, North Northumberland MP, welcomes breakfast clubs to schools in the area. After visiting Holy Trinity First School, Berwick, he said: “It’s a disgrace that children in our communities are arriving at school hungry.
"So, I’m very pleased that North Northumberland schools are working with the Labour Government to take action and make sure no child begins school hungry.
“On a recent visit to Holy Trinity First School I spoke with staff about the new breakfast club they’ll be running. I know our excellent North Northumberland schools want to provide every opportunity for every child and I’m always keen to support their brilliant work.”
Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, commented: "Free breakfast clubs sit right at the heart of our Plan for Change, breaking the link between background and success for families all over the country.
"Breakfast clubs can have a transformative impact on the lives of children, feeding hungry tummies and fuelling hungry minds, so every child begins the day ready to learn."
Following a visit to another primary school’s breakfast club, North East mayor, Kim McGuinness also added: “I want to see breakfast clubs rolled out much more widely in North East schools, as part of efforts to cut the cost of the school day and help parents balance work and childcare and ensuring children start the school day ready to learn.”
A full list of the Northumberland schools taking part in the scheme is as follows:
Morpeth Chantry Middle School
Morpeth Newminster Middle School
Malvin's Close Academy
Croftway Academy
Mickley First School
NCEA Warkworth Church of England Primary School
Amble Links Primary School
Otterburn Primary School
Cambo First School
Shilbottle Primary School
Bothal Primary School
Hareside Primary School
Chollerton Church of England Aided First School
Holy Trinity Church of England First School
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.