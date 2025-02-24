Families and children across Northumberland will soon benefit from free, daily breakfast clubs as the government confirms the first 14 schools in the county to offer the scheme.

From as soon as early April, chosen schools will kick-off the historic programme, with an early adopter phase set to inform the government’s landmark national roll out which will give all parents access to the scheme.

Delivering on promises made to working parents in Labour’s Government manifesto, primary aged children in early adopter schools will be able to access free breakfast and 30 minutes of free childcare every day.

This will supporting parents getting into work by allowing them to drop their children off at school half an hour earlier, whilst also putting £450 back into their pockets a year.

North East mayor, Kim McGuinness visited a Bishop Auckland primary school to hear about their breakfast club. Photo: Pawel Gajek.

Schools are encouraged to offer healthy, varied and nutritious breakfasts, with examples from wheat bisks and porridge to fresh fruit and yoghurt. The early adopter schools also provide the perfect setting to host activities including arts and crafts, educational puzzles, reading and more.

Universal free breakfast clubs are central to the government’s Plan for Change, removing barriers to opportunity by making sure every child starts the school day ready to learn. Research shows the clubs can have a lasting impact on children’s behaviour, attendance and attainment.

David Smith, North Northumberland MP, welcomes breakfast clubs to schools in the area. After visiting Holy Trinity First School, Berwick, he said: “It’s a disgrace that children in our communities are arriving at school hungry.

"So, I’m very pleased that North Northumberland schools are working with the Labour Government to take action and make sure no child begins school hungry.

The Mayor is working closely with local authorities, ministers, private sector and charities to make more support available through breakfast clubs. Photo: Pawel Gajek.

“On a recent visit to Holy Trinity First School I spoke with staff about the new breakfast club they’ll be running. I know our excellent North Northumberland schools want to provide every opportunity for every child and I’m always keen to support their brilliant work.”

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, commented: "Free breakfast clubs sit right at the heart of our Plan for Change, breaking the link between background and success for families all over the country.

"Breakfast clubs can have a transformative impact on the lives of children, feeding hungry tummies and fuelling hungry minds, so every child begins the day ready to learn."

Following a visit to another primary school’s breakfast club, North East mayor, Kim McGuinness also added: “I want to see breakfast clubs rolled out much more widely in North East schools, as part of efforts to cut the cost of the school day and help parents balance work and childcare and ensuring children start the school day ready to learn.”

A full list of the Northumberland schools taking part in the scheme is as follows:

Morpeth Chantry Middle School

Morpeth Newminster Middle School

Malvin's Close Academy

Croftway Academy

Mickley First School

NCEA Warkworth Church of England Primary School

Amble Links Primary School

Otterburn Primary School

Cambo First School

Shilbottle Primary School

Bothal Primary School

Hareside Primary School

Chollerton Church of England Aided First School

Holy Trinity Church of England First School