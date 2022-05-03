Ford pupil follows in mum and sister's footsteps to be crowned May Queen

Ford May Queen Reuel Abbott and her crowning party.

The nine-year-old from Hugh Joicey C of E First School was crowned in a traditional ceremony by the Lady Waterford Hall on Friday.

Her older sister, Willow, was the last May Queen to be crowned in 2019 before Covid forced its cancellation for the past two years.

Their mum is also a former May Queen.

Ford May Queen Reuel Abbott.

Reuel was supported by her attendant, Sophie, shaker Oliver and hobby horse Ewan. The crown was presented by Lily, the youngest pupil at the school.

The ceremony, which sees the oldest girl in the school being crowned queen, was watched by a large number of family members and local residents on a beautiful afternoon.