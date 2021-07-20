Fishing industry training course organised in Amble to address shortage of crew members

The ‘Introduction to Commercial Fishing’ course starts on September 6 and is available free of charge to anyone aged 15 and over.

It is being organised by Anglo Scottish Seafish industry based in Amble Marina, is funded by several UK bodies and headed up by The Seafish Industry.

A number of boat owners and skippers have voiced their concern at the lack of available crew members and the course is designed to help fill the gap within the industry.

Amble.

The three-week course will cover basics of navigation, seamanship, engineering, ropework and certificates in sea survival, firefighting, basic health and safety and first aid.

Dennis Osborne, training manager, said: “This is a perfect opportunity for anyone who is thinking of making fishing a new career or even starting a new business venture.”

To apply contact Dennis on 07702042551.

Firefighting training.

