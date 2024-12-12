Fishing career training course offered in Northumberland

A training course is being held in the new year for people interested in a career in the fishing industry.

Anglo-Scottish Seafish, based at Amble Marina, is running the three week new entry course starting on February 17.

The fishing industry has a recruitment problem with vessels on the North East coast looking for crews.

Boat owners and skippers have voiced their concern at the lack of available crew members and the course is designed to help fill the gap within the industry.

The course includes basic navigation, seamanship, engineering, ropework and certificates in sea survival, fire fighting, basic health and safety and first aid.

Participants must be aged 16 or over.

Dennis Osborne, the training manager, said: “This is a perfect opportunity for anyone who is thinking of making fishing a new career or even starting a new business venture. We have several people who completed the course and now own their own boat fishing out of one of the North East ports.”