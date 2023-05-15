News you can trust since 1854
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky

Fish and chip school dinners go down a treat with Seahouses pupils

Staff and pupils from Seahouses Primary School have said ‘thanks’ to the local community for keeping them well fed.

By Ian Smith
Published 15th May 2023, 16:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 16:33 BST

The school kitchen is closed this term ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’ but several local businesses have stepped in to provide a hot and nutritious meal.

The kind gesture has given head teacher Vickie Allen time to recruit and train a temporary replacement school chef.

“I simply cannot thank our local business owners and parents enough,” she said.

Pupils with their chip shop lunch from Lewis's.Pupils with their chip shop lunch from Lewis's.
Pupils with their chip shop lunch from Lewis's.
“In a genuine time of need many rushed to our assistance.

"Lewis’s Fish and Chip Shop, Seafield Ocean Club, The Queen Victoria Hotel in Bamburgh and Chandler’s Bed & Breakfast in Seahouses, have all provided us with quality lunches for our children and delicious breakfast options for our children sitting SATs. We will forever be grateful to them.

"If the saying goes… it takes a village to raise a child, then how lucky are we that two villages rushed to our assistance? It teaches our children that they are important, cared for and a vital part of local life. The amazing outpouring of care fills me with endless pride for our region.”

Heads of school Annie and Archie added: “We’ve all been flabbergasted by how much people have done for our school. We are very grateful for the support the local community have given us.

"We were all really worried, as were our parents, that we would need a packed lunch everyday but now we not only look forward to our lunch we also feel like we really matter to local people. It’s wonderful!”

