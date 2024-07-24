Longhorsley St Helen’s C of E First School cheque presentation to St Oswald's Hospice.

The children at Longhorsley St Helen’s C of E First School have presented their two chosen charities with cheques following their year of fundraising.

An amazing total of £1,184.92 was divided between Guide Dogs and St Oswald’s Hospice.

The various fundraising activities included a sponsored storytelling walk, sponsored silence and a table top sale of unwanted Christmas presents.

Both charities were blown away by the generous donations from the pupils and their families, describing to the children the impact it would have in terms of helping those that they support.

Longhorsley St Helen’s C of E First School cheque presentation to Guide Dogs.

Patricia Rescigno, who is blind herself, talked about how her guide dog enables her to get around independently and how grateful she is to have him, and how the money would enable the charity to support someone with a guide dog to be able to feed and look after it – or it would go towards the training of other guide dogs, which costs about £60,000 per dog.

The St Oswald’s Hospice representative talked about how they would be able to take the children in their care out to the beach, to funfairs and on other days out.