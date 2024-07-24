First school in Northumberland hands over money raised to two charities
An amazing total of £1,184.92 was divided between Guide Dogs and St Oswald’s Hospice.
The various fundraising activities included a sponsored storytelling walk, sponsored silence and a table top sale of unwanted Christmas presents.
Both charities were blown away by the generous donations from the pupils and their families, describing to the children the impact it would have in terms of helping those that they support.
Patricia Rescigno, who is blind herself, talked about how her guide dog enables her to get around independently and how grateful she is to have him, and how the money would enable the charity to support someone with a guide dog to be able to feed and look after it – or it would go towards the training of other guide dogs, which costs about £60,000 per dog.
The St Oswald’s Hospice representative talked about how they would be able to take the children in their care out to the beach, to funfairs and on other days out.
Not only have the children of Longhorsley St Helen’s C of E First School thought carefully about their fundraising activities, led by their RE Ambassadors, but most importantly have truly demonstrated how to live out their school’s Christian Vision of ‘Love your neighbour as yourself’, aspiring to give other people and children the same opportunities that they take for granted on a daily basis.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.