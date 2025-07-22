First phase of £50m Berwick schools masterplan takes shape

Northumberland County Council’s £50m transformation of education in Berwick is on track to celebrate its first major milestone.

Final preparations are being made to expand North Northumberland’s first schools into primary schools ready for the start of the new term.

The council is investing £50m into its masterplan for the Berwick partnership of schools that aims to transform education in the area for generations to come.

Work is taking place to enable schools to accommodate their additional pupils from September.

A CGI of how the new Berwick Academy could look.

New bespoke classrooms have arrived at Scremerston First School and Tweedmouth West First School, with Holy Trinity Church of England First School’s arriving shortly.

Internal improvement projects at Wooler First School and Norham St Ceolwulf’s C of E Controlled First School are also progressing to programme and projects have been completed at Spittal, Lowick, and Tweedmouth Prior Park First School.

A key addition to the partnership is the creation of a new 30 place provision at Berwick St Mary’s Church of England First School.

The Tweed at St Mary's will support the learning of children with a range of neuro-divergent and social and emotional needs.

Works is set to begin at Wooler First School and will include the provision of a new bespoke Family Hub. The scheduled works will be delivered in a number of phases over the next year enabling the school to continue to operate from its existing buildings.

Meanwhile, design options for the multi-million-pound investment into Berwick Academy have gone on display.

Feedback from the event will help shape the outline business case that is being prepared for the council’s cabinet and will contain final recommendations for the project.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for Inspiring Young People, said: “The council is investing over £50m to deliver excellent facilities for all learners in North Northumberland supporting education in the area for generations to come.

“We're excited to share the initial design options for Berwick Academy and over 150 people came along to the consultation event. There was some really positive comments received and all the feedback will contribute to the final recommendations made in the outline business case.

“Across the wider partnership, preparations are nearly complete to expand our wonderful first schools so they are ready to transition into primary schools from September 2025, with extra facilities for children with special educational needs and a family hub too.

“I would like to thank all the school staff who have worked so hard - and will continue to work hard over the summer - so that everything is ready for the children when they return for the start of the new term.”