Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The first learners have been welcomed to the new Energy Central Learning Hub in Blyth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Energy Central Campus (ECC) is a strategic partnership between Northumberland County Council, Port of Blyth, and Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult.

The £15m hub is an all-new STEM education and vocational training facility at the Port of Blyth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Constructed by Galliford Try, the facility is part of ECC’s ambitious plans to lead the UK’s clean energy revolution from the North East.

Sarah Turner and Finn Brett are among the first learners to enrol at the new Energy Central Learning Hub with Northumberland Skills.

Several educational partners already operate from the hub including Northumberland Skills, Bede Academy and Port Training Services, all delivering relevant courses to young people and professionals looking to take up a career in the clean energy sector.

Employer partners are also closely involved - helping to shape training provision to ensure the creation of high-quality talent.

Among the first students is Sarah Turner who developed a passion for engineering through competing in motorcycle trials across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is studying for an EAL Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering with Northumberland Skills.

Sarah said: “I love working with engines and knew I wanted to have a career in engineering. I applied for this course because I want to work in renewable energy engineering as it’s going to be the future.

“I am enjoying the course so far and how it’s very practical from day one. I also think that being in Port of Blyth is going to offer lots of opportunities.”

Fellow student Finn Brett added: “I applied for the course as I think this sector is going to be really big for the future with lots of jobs. I hope it will help me to get a good apprenticeship.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The facility provides a range of state-of-the-art industrial training, education, and STEM related skills facilities, together with a Clean Energy focused Visitor Centre which will not only inform the community but will also be an immersive learning resource to educate and inspire those considering careers in the sector.

The hub is also set to open to the public later this year, in line with the launch of the Clean Energy Visitor Centre.

Martin Lawlor OBE, chair of ECC, said: “We are delighted to welcome students to the hub and cannot wait to see our vision to develop the next generation of clean energy sector workers come to life.

“Our fantastic educational partners, with their vast knowledge and expertise of both education and industry, will play a crucial role in preparing our students with the necessary skills and knowledge for successful careers in the clean energy sector.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for Inspiring Young People, at Northumberland County Council, said: “This pioneering facility is set to be transformational for young people providing a direct route to high-quality jobs here in Northumberland.

“It’s exciting to welcome our first students as they start this exciting next step in their careers.”

Energy Central Campus is one of the flagship projects of Energising Blyth, a £90m regeneration programme to grow, renew, and connect the town.

A further phase, Energy Central Institute (ECI), is set to open at the end of 2026 focused on higher-level skills and innovation, developing energy sector expertise at degree and PhD levels.

The last few remaining places are still available to start now.