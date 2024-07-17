95% of applications received their first preference, a slight fall on last year.

Fewer children in Northumberland got into their first-choice school this year, new figures show.

In Northumberland, 4,399 applications were submitted for places in primary and secondary schools for the upcoming academic year.

Of these 95% received their first preference, a slight fall on last year when 96% were successful.

Across England 83% of secondary and 93% of primary pupils got into the school they wanted, a minor improvement on last year.

The figures also showed that 5,447 pupils across England were offered a place in a different local authority to where they lived. This included 49 pupils in Northumberland.

A campaigner warned last month of an admissions “crisis” where children from villages like Pegswood and Ellington were being sent to different schools to their friends due to admissions rules prioritising those that lived closer to the school.

At the time, Northumberland County Council said it was expanding capacity through its school building programme and that academies are responsible for their own admissions policies.