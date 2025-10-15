Fenham school celebrates European languages and culture

Forget around the world in 80 days – students at a school in Fenham explored a range of different cultures, customs, and cuisine in just a week, as part of their extended celebration of this year’s European Day of Languages.

Finland and Norway were among the countries on the curriculum at Sacred Heart Catholic High School, as well as more familiar neighbours, such as France, Spain, and Italy.

“European Day of Languages promotes and celebrates the rich linguistic and cultural diversity across Europe,” said Katherine Robertson, Acting Head of Modern Foreign Languages (MFL) at the school, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“It encourages people of all ages to learn new languages, improve their skills, and appreciate the benefits of multilingualism.”

Sacred Heart Catholic High marks European Day of Languages

“Schools, cultural organisations, and communities mark the day with fun activities, events, and projects that highlight the value of communication and understanding between different cultures,” she continued.

“Most BBCET schools mark the day in some way, from language taster clubs to treasure hunts, quizzes, and even fancy dress. This year Sacred Heart High School offered a wide range of activities to students across all year groups, as we dedicated a full week to the celebration of all things languages.”

Among the language-themed offerings were Norwegian Brunost brown cheese tasting; a French perfume workshop; a ‘Pasta Masta’ quiz on the meanings of Italian pasta shape names; a cookery competition featuring recipes from four different European countries; Abanicos en accion, where students learnt the secret language of the fan, as well as decorating their own; and a staff fancy dress, where members of staff dressed as a famous item or foodstuff from a particular country, which students were then challenged to identify.

There was also bracelet making, where participants were able to create friendship bracelets with inspiring messages in different languages, and a ‘Challenge Your Sisu’ workshop.

“Sisu is a Finnish word that doesn’t really translate into English,” explained Mrs Robertson. “It means your inner strength, determination, and never giving up – even when things get tough.

“Students engaged in a variety of physical, mental, and linguistic challenges, and earned stickers. If they were able to complete all five, they were awarded the title of ‘Sisu Survivor’ and got a certificate.”

The workshop was run by French Teacher Sara Willis, while other MFL staff organising activities across the week included Olivia Wood, Emma Davies, Sophie Thompson, Kathryn Russell, and Emma Ogunyemi – as well as Mrs Robertson herself.

“European Day of Languages has been celebrated every year since 2001, when it was launched by the Council of Europe in partnership with the European Union,” she added.

“Celebrating the European Day of Languages in schools helps students appreciate the value of learning different languages and develops respect for other cultures. It encourages curiosity, communication, and openness, preparing pupils for life in a diverse and interconnected world.

It also makes language learning fun and engaging, showing students how it can open opportunities for travel, work, and friendships.”