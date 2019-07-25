Farewell to St Paul's pupils - and headteacher - as Alnwick school boss retires
A special event has been held for pupils leaving an Alnwick school.
By The Newsroom
Thursday, 25 July, 2019, 16:45
Year 6 students at St Paul’s RCVA Primary School enjoyed a leavers’ event at school last Monday.
The event looked back on the pupils’ time at St Paul’s and was both memorable and emotional.
Most will now move on to Duchess’s Community High School.
It was also time to say goodbye and give thanks to headteacher Maria Wilson who has retired after a 35 year career as teacher, deputy head and head.