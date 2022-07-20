Shirts, trousers, skirts, coats, shoes, PE kits and bags can be dropped off at various locations across Northumberland from Monday, August 1 to Monday, August 8.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Bright Charity will also be collecting uniforms, and a range of drop-off points will be set up at various NHS hospital sites.

After the donation period, the uniforms will be sorted and made available to families at a significantly reduced cost via a network of local groups and organisations.

The donated uniforms will be sold at a greatly reduced price.

The reselling of the uniforms at such a reduced price aims to help families save money at a time where the cost of living crisis is putting strain on many household finances.

According to a survey conducted by The Schoolwear Association, the average UK school uniform and PE kit costs around £101.19 per pupil.

Councillor Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member with responsibility for children’s services, said: “Last year hundreds of items were kindly donated across the county, with our donation stations often full within days.

“So often uniform is quickly outgrown, or children move on to new schools, so it makes sense to give others the chance to access good quality items of clothing at a reduced cost.”

Parents or carers of children and young people who receive free school meals during term times will also receive £80 in vouchers over the summer period which can be be used to purchase the uniforms.

For more information on the drop off points, visit https://www.northumberland.gov.uk/NorthumberlandCountyCouncil/media/News/2022/School-uniform-drop-off-locations