F1 in Schools team from Blyth gets sponsorship to help compete in national championship
Four pupils at Bede Academy in Blyth, racing as Scuderia Velocita, won the regional F1 in Schools heat in December, picking up four trophies at the Newcastle University event.
Now they have been sponsored by Cramlington firm Heathline Commercials to help them challenge for a win at the national competition in March, with a spot at the world championship up for grabs.
The team consists of Ruby, Benjamin, Rhys, and George, whose dad works at Heathline’s sister company Moody Logistics and Storage.
George said: “We’re really enjoying being part of a strong team and really hope we can go all the way to the world finals.”
F1 in Schools is designed to inspire students to take up science and engineering based subjects by challenging them to design a miniature racing car to compete against other teams.
Andrew Thelwell, principal of Bede Academy, said: “We are so proud of these exceptional students and what they have already achieved.
“The same is true of the staff and the sponsorship and support that they have been given. We wish them all the very best as they move onto the national finals.”
Gavin Cape, director at Heathline Commercials, said: “This is a great initiative to encourage young people into Stem careers, and I hope some of them may consider going on to become future vehicle technicians to help bridge the current skills shortfall.
“I hope that the backing of local businesses like Heathline Commercials will help them succeed at the national finals.”