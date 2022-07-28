Eye-catching artwork by Morpeth school pupils on display at national gallery

Alice Butler, teacher and art co-ordinator at St Robert's First School, at the school's section of the exhibition.

Children from St Robert’s First School created their own original work on Fantastic Feet, inspired by a painting depicting a biblical story.

The Finding of Moses, by Orazio Gentileschi, depicts the biblical scene where baby Moses is found by the Pharaoh's daughter in a basket.

The work of the St Robert’s pupils, focusing on the feet of the women in the picture, was selected along with 29 other schools to be in the resulting exhibition at the gallery, which is open to the public until September 12.

The youngsters wanted to know why only parts of the feet appeared to be dirty.