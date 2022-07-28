Eye-catching artwork by Morpeth school pupils on display at national gallery

Children from St Robert’s First School created their own original work on Fantastic Feet, inspired by a painting depicting a biblical story.
The Finding of Moses, by Orazio Gentileschi, depicts the biblical scene where baby Moses is found by the Pharaoh's daughter in a basket.
The work of the St Robert’s pupils, focusing on the feet of the women in the picture, was selected along with 29 other schools to be in the resulting exhibition at the gallery, which is open to the public until September 12.
The youngsters wanted to know why only parts of the feet appeared to be dirty.
With the help of a local podiatrist, they discovered the anatomy of the foot and made slipper casts of their own feet, created footprints, detailed drawings and plasticine models as part of their project, which was then chosen to go on display.