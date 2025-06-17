Although Ofsted no longer issues single word judgements, Coquet Park First School in Whitley Bay was awarded top marks of ‘outstanding’ across all five categories.

Inspectors highlighted its values of ‘achieve, believe and enjoy’ as being fully realised by everyone in the school community.

The report praises all aspects of school life at Coquet Park from its ‘high aspirations’ to the way pupils ‘delight in their success’.

Pupils aged between three and nine years old enjoy a wide range of curriculum, events and activities that inspectors described as ‘remarkable’. That’s because there ‘is never a dull day at Coquet Park’.

With visitors to the school including authors, Olympians and engineers, it’s clear that pupils have the opportunity to see the world beyond the classroom as part of their curriculum.

Colleen Ward, headteacher at Coquet Park First School, said: “This recognition is the result of a true team effort. Our staff, pupils and families work together every day to create a learning environment where every child feels empowered to thrive.

“We believe in aiming high, but we never lose sight of the importance of care, character, and community.”

Inspectors continued to praise leadership, staff, governors and the local authority for ‘uniting in their pursuit of excellence’.

It also states that children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) experience the same ‘high-quality curriculum offer as their peers’ meaning achievements for all pupils is high.

Beyond academic achievement, Coquet Park First School was recognised for its outstanding pastoral care. The report commended the school’s inclusive and supportive environment, where pupils feel safe, valued, and respected.

Behaviour was described as exemplary, with children showing kindness, confidence and respect towards one another and to staff. Inspectors noted that children are proud of their school and enjoy coming to school each day.

A particular strength identified was the school’s focus on personal development. Pupils are encouraged to take on leadership roles, participate in a wide range of extracurricular activities and develop resilience, independence and a strong moral compass.

Parents also spoke highly of the school, with many describing it as a “happy, welcoming and inspiring place for their children”.

The inspection for Coquet Park First School took place in April. You can read the full report at https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50277955