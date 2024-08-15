Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A host of superb exam results have been achieved by students at Ponteland High School.

An amazing 16 students have achieved a clean sweep of grades awarded at A* and or A.

Four of the school’s students will be studying at Oxford and Cambridge universities.

Notable performances include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ponteland High School.

Freddie Reynolds: 5 x A* Economics, History, Maths, Further Maths & EPQ (Extended Project Qualification)

Isla Cardno: 3 x A* Biology, Chemistry and Maths

Jamie Ho : 2 x A* Maths, Further Maths & 2 Grade A - Chemistry, Physics

James Hulse: 2 x A* Maths, Further Maths & 2 Grade A - Chemistry, Physics

Sam Connell: 2 x A* Biology, Chemistry & 1 Grade A - Geography

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Green: 2 x A* Maths, Biology & 1 Grade A- Chemistry

Myles Paparesti: 2 x A* Biology, Chemistry & 1 Grade A - Maths

Umair Raj: 2 x A* Maths, Physics & 1 Grade A - Chemistry

Conor Wallace: 2 x A* English Language, English Literature & 1 Grade A -RE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Hindmarch: 1 A* Business Studies & 2 Grade A - Economics, Maths

Adam Turnbull: 1 A* CTEC Sport & 2 Grade A - French, Spanish

Eve Beechinor-Collins: 3 Grade A Biology, Geography, Psychology

Noah Fawcus: 3 Grade A Biology, Chemistry, Maths

Charlie Latimore: 3 Grade A Economics, Geography, Maths

Bethany Loughhead 3 Grade A Biology, Business Studies, Chemistry

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Willis 3 Grade A English Language, Literature and CTEC Sport

Three students, Freddie Reynolds, Sam Connell and Jamie Ho will be studying at Cambridge University from September, with James Hulse studying at Oxford University.

Ponteland High School Headteacher, Stefan McElwee said: “We are again delighted with the results achieved by our Year 13 students this year, building on the high achievement of our students in 2023. Almost 30% of all grades achieved were at A*-A, our best ever results.

"This is extremely pleasing and is a suitable reward for our students and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am very proud of their efforts and achievements. It has been wonderful to share in their success; we have been surrounded by delighted faces of students and parents.

“Our Sixth Form students are wonderful ambassadors for our school and I am so pleased their efforts and contributions have been rewarded in the outstanding exam results we are all celebrating today.

“Our teachers have worked tirelessly with our students and have ensured they have been well supported academically and emotionally. They too can celebrate the successes of their students and feel pride in how well they continue to serve all the students in our school.

“I look forward to seeing our Year 13 leavers in the not too distant future and I am confident they will continue to achieve exceptionally well at University, apprenticeships and in the world of work. I wish them all the very best for the future.”