Exam successes celebrated at Ponteland High School
An amazing 16 students have achieved a clean sweep of grades awarded at A* and or A.
Four of the school’s students will be studying at Oxford and Cambridge universities.
Notable performances include:
Freddie Reynolds: 5 x A* Economics, History, Maths, Further Maths & EPQ (Extended Project Qualification)
Isla Cardno: 3 x A* Biology, Chemistry and Maths
Jamie Ho : 2 x A* Maths, Further Maths & 2 Grade A - Chemistry, Physics
James Hulse: 2 x A* Maths, Further Maths & 2 Grade A - Chemistry, Physics
Sam Connell: 2 x A* Biology, Chemistry & 1 Grade A - Geography
Rebecca Green: 2 x A* Maths, Biology & 1 Grade A- Chemistry
Myles Paparesti: 2 x A* Biology, Chemistry & 1 Grade A - Maths
Umair Raj: 2 x A* Maths, Physics & 1 Grade A - Chemistry
Conor Wallace: 2 x A* English Language, English Literature & 1 Grade A -RE
Adam Hindmarch: 1 A* Business Studies & 2 Grade A - Economics, Maths
Adam Turnbull: 1 A* CTEC Sport & 2 Grade A - French, Spanish
Eve Beechinor-Collins: 3 Grade A Biology, Geography, Psychology
Noah Fawcus: 3 Grade A Biology, Chemistry, Maths
Charlie Latimore: 3 Grade A Economics, Geography, Maths
Bethany Loughhead 3 Grade A Biology, Business Studies, Chemistry
Joe Willis 3 Grade A English Language, Literature and CTEC Sport
Three students, Freddie Reynolds, Sam Connell and Jamie Ho will be studying at Cambridge University from September, with James Hulse studying at Oxford University.
Ponteland High School Headteacher, Stefan McElwee said: “We are again delighted with the results achieved by our Year 13 students this year, building on the high achievement of our students in 2023. Almost 30% of all grades achieved were at A*-A, our best ever results.
"This is extremely pleasing and is a suitable reward for our students and staff.
“I am very proud of their efforts and achievements. It has been wonderful to share in their success; we have been surrounded by delighted faces of students and parents.
“Our Sixth Form students are wonderful ambassadors for our school and I am so pleased their efforts and contributions have been rewarded in the outstanding exam results we are all celebrating today.
“Our teachers have worked tirelessly with our students and have ensured they have been well supported academically and emotionally. They too can celebrate the successes of their students and feel pride in how well they continue to serve all the students in our school.
“I look forward to seeing our Year 13 leavers in the not too distant future and I am confident they will continue to achieve exceptionally well at University, apprenticeships and in the world of work. I wish them all the very best for the future.”
