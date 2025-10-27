Families across Northumberland will unite this November as part of a powerful national movement to fight for change in the SEND system.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A peaceful protest, organised by The SEND Sanctuary UK in partnership with Let Us Learn Too and Let’s Make a Difference, will take place on November 3 outside Northumberland County Council’s County Hall in Morpeth.

The campaign, named Every Pair Tells a Story, will display children’s shoes to represent the stories of children with SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) who have been let down by the system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 80 simultaneous events will take place across England and Scotland.

The Fight for Ordinary, a large-scale rally held in London in September, organised by The SEND Sanctuary UK in partnership with the Disabled Children’s Partnership.

Aimee Bradley, founder of The SEND Sanctuary UK said: “The government needs to listen to parents.

"I am a mum to three autistic children, all with extremely varying needs, and I know the exhaustion that this constant fight does to us. All we want is for our children to have an education that is suitable for them.”

Aimee had to fight in court for one of her children who was going to be placed in a mainstream school that wouldn’t meet their needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Having a child in a mainstream school which isn’t equipped to deal with additional needs is going to isolate them from their cohort and isn't a proper education.”

Local mum, Rachel Curtis will be leading the Morpeth event. Rachel is an ex-teacher and now runs Northern Lights Northumberland – a community group which organises regular trips and activities for SEND children during the school holidays.

She explained: “My daughter has Down syndrome and luckily she has a place in a school, but what I am seeing constantly is families from Northumberland whose children are being denied the health care and the education support that they need.

Rachel explained that a large proportion of families are being forced to home educate their children, putting financial pressure and stress on the parents who are then unable to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She urged that more funding needs to be allocated for children with SEND in schools and that there needs to be a change in attitudes towards disabilities.

"They need to fund education for children with disabilities, because they have exactly the same right as a typical child who can attend any school.

"We need teachers trained in different techniques and spaces like sensory rooms available in mainstream schools. The entire system needs to be shifted to be inclusive because at the minute it’s not.”

For families who don’t feel comfortable speaking out, Rachel has listened to their stories and will share them anonymously by attaching them to a pair of shoes on the day of the protest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Every Pair Tells a Story campaign follows the success of The Fight for Ordinary, a large-scale rally held in London in September, organised by The SEND Sanctuary UK in partnership with the Disabled Children’s Partnership.

The rally was attended by more than 800 parents and young people and supported by Ed Davey MP, leader of the Liberal Democrats, and Helen Hayes MP, chair of the Education Select Committee. Both MPs pledged their support for urgent improvement to SEND provision.