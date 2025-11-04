Families in Morpeth took a stand to fight for change in the SEND system as part of a powerful national protest.

On Monday, November 3, Every Pair Tells a Story saw families unite in 80 simultaneous protests across the UK to tell the stories of children with SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) who have been let down by the government.

Parents from across Northumberland met outside County Hall in Morpeth – displaying 91 pairs of children’s shoes with each telling a personal story.

The campaigners are urging the government to allocate more funding to SEND schools, provide more training for teachers to support children with additional needs and for a change attitudes towards children’s disabilities.

Aimee Bradley, founder of The SEND Sanctuary and mum to three children with SEND, said: “I’m so proud of how it all came together. The families in Morpeth created something really special — calm, powerful and deeply moving.

“Seeing parents and carers come together in solidarity like this is exactly what Every Pair Tells a Story was meant to represent. It is families finding strength in one another and making sure their children’s voices are finally seen and heard.”

Rachel Curtis is a local mum and ex-teacher who led the Morpeth event and now runs Northern Lights Northumberland – a community group which organises regular trips and activities for SEND children during the school holidays.

For parents who didn’t feel comfortable speaking out, Rachel listened to their stories and shared them anonymously by attaching them to a pair of shoes.

Another local mum, Victoria Peverly, who was in attendance added: “I feel it was definitely a positive day. To hear Glen Sanderson on the local news taking accountability for these failures to me is huge.

"We had 91 pairs of shoes by 1pm which is an amazing turnout, but very bittersweet. That's 91 families failed and I fear that is really just the tip of the iceberg.”

The Every Pair Tells a Story campaign follows the success of The Fight for Ordinary, a large-scale rally held in London in September, organised by The SEND Sanctuary UK in partnership with the Disabled Children’s Partnership.