Environment game created by Alnwick Area Friends of the Earth proves popular with pupils

A game created in Alnwick is becoming well known throughout the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game was devised three years ago by Terry Smith from Alnwick Area Friends of the Earth and Rosie Bush from the Duchess’s Community High School whilst working with the school’s students in their Climate Club.

The game, called the Environmental Tipping Point Challenge, demonstrates the principles of environmental tipping points but also introduces the concept of positive tipping points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friends of the Earth helped fund the development of the games which now are being sent to schools, community groups and games clubs across the country.

Pupils playing Environmental Tipping Point Challenge.

Terry recently returned to the Duchess’s Community High School to present a game to the school to mark the success of this project and to play the game with students three years after it was first conceived.

He is currently working with Cool Geography on developing an online version of the game and also a possible American version.

Enquiries about the game to Terry at [email protected]