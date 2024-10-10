As one might expect when it comes to A Levels, the list of highest performing sixth form schools and colleges is dominated by oft-pricey private schools.

However, dotted throughout are an array of excellent, fees-free state schools from across England. They range from selective grammar schools, to faith schools, to university-sponsored colleges - and from only years old to centuries. But each and every one has proven that it can support its young pupils to excel academically, setting them up for success in their future studies and working lives.

We’ve taken a look at some of the best-performing state-funded secondary schools and sixth form colleges across England, creating a league table based on the most recent performance data currently available (from the 2022/23 school year). They have been ranked by on their A Level performance point score out of 60, a unique measurement derived from their students’ A Level results.

All schools on the list also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was dropped last month. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and student safeguarding were found to either meet or exceed government standards last time the school had a full inspection.

Here were the 25 state schools that topped the chart:

1 . King's College London Maths School Topping the list is King's Math School, a sixth form college in London's Lambeth borough specialising in mathematics. It is affiliated with the prestigious King's College London university. It is a free state school, but students will need to sit a test, an interview, and do well on their GCSEs to get in. In the 2022/23 academic year, it had an exceptional A Level point score of 55 - giving it an average grade of A*-.

2 . Queen Elizabeth's School, Barnet Queen Elizabeth's is a boys' secondary grammar school in Barnet, North London, founded in 1573. It does not accept external applicants into its sixth form, but the school in general is selective - meaning boys have to pass a test or meet certain criteria to earn a place. In the 2022/23 academic year, it had an A Level point score of 53.25 - giving it an average grade of A.

3 . Wilson's School Wilson's is an Anglican boys' secondary school in Sutton, South London. It is also a selective school - meaning prospective pupils have to pass a test or meet certain criteria to get in. In the 2022/23 academic year, it had an A Level point score of 51.35 - giving it an average grade of A.