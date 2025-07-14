Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management (NHFM) are supporting the development of future engineering professionals by welcoming two students from Bede Academy in Blyth.

The students have gained valuable, hands-on experience by assisting with estates maintenance at both the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington and Wansbeck General Hospital in Ashington.

Currently studying for a T Level in Engineering, the students are part of a pioneering qualification that blends academic learning with practical experience.

T Levels offer a high-quality alternative to A Levels, combining classroom-based study with extended industry placements.

NHFM has a history of collaborating with Bede Academy. Previously, NHFM donated used furniture and medical equipment to help establish a realistic training environment for the school’s T Level in Health programme. These donations were used to create a mock ward, offering students an immersive, hands-on learning experience.

Brian Cowan, chief operating officer at NHFM, said: “We’re delighted to welcome our first T Level students to NHFM. Providing opportunities like this is vital—it helps raise awareness of the wide range of careers available in the NHS beyond clinical roles.

"We hope the students enjoy their time with us and gain experience that will support their future careers in engineering.”

During the placement, the students will shadow NHFM’s estates team and gain insight into managing and maintaining complex healthcare estates and equipment.

This initiative also aligns with Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Community Promise – a commitment to improve lives by expanding the traditional role of an NHS trust.

Mark Davies, assistant vice principal and T Level engineering lead at Bede Academy, added: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our students to gain real-world experience in a dynamic healthcare setting, which will be incredibly beneficial for their future careers.

"The team at NHFM has been extremely supportive, working closely with us to ensure the placement aligns with each student’s interests and professional goals.”

Fay Lane, senior estates and facilities workforce lead at NHS England, said: “The students told me that before their placement they were unaware of the engineering career opportunities available in the NHS.

"They spoke with excitement about the reactive maintenance tasks they had been doing and working on the pneumatic tube systems. It was inspiring to see the enthusiasm of the next generation of engineers.”