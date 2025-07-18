Staff and pupils at Astley Community High School and Whytrig Middle School have walked out of their school gates for the final time as they look forward to the opening of their new ‘super-schools’ in September.

Northumberland County Council has invested £50m into new facilities for Whytrig Middle School and the renamed Seaton Valley High School.

Work began back in March 2024, when the ground was broken at the expansive site.

Now the final touches are being completed ready to welcome over 1,000 pupils to both schools at the start of the new term.

The new Seaton Valley super schools are nearing completion.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for Children and Young People at Northumberland County Council, said: “This is more than just two new schools - it’s a transformational investment by the council in the future of Seaton Valley and follows the opening of the Northumberland Line just down the road.

“We’re thrilled to see this ambitious project nearing completion and can’t wait to see the positive impact it will have on the whole community for generations to come.”

John Barnes, Executive Headteacher, Seaton Valley Federation of Schools, said: “It is the end of an era – but the start of the very exciting next chapter full of opportunity.

“This has been a fantastic journey for our pupils – from seeing the building progress, to site tours, work experience and STEM days, it’s been inspirational.

“Two schools on the Elsdon Avenue site are closing and we are moving to our new schools over the summer holidays.

“Once we are settled in, we will be organising open events so parents/carers can come and have a look around. I do hope that you will be impressed by the facilities that I feel our children and the wider community have long deserved.

“I would like to thank all our staff, pupils, parents, carers, the community and ex-pupils for their support in the years that Astley and Whytrig have been on the Elsdon Avenue site and I look forward to a bright future for both schools in the new buildings.”

BAM Construction is delivering the £50m contract.

Sports facilities including a fitness studio, swimming pool and 3G pitch will be available for hire by community groups.

Designed by Ryder Architecture, the building will also be net zero carbon in operation.

Tony Fitzgerald, Construction Director, BAM, said: “We are really proud to be preparing to handover what has been a very exciting project for our team.

“It’s one of the biggest schools we’ve worked on and has been designed to be net zero in operation, supporting sustainability and keeping running costs to a minimum so more funding can be invested into teaching and learning.

“The school now also has extensive sports facilities that will be open to everyone allowing it to act as a community hub even when the school day is over.

“We continue to work hard making the final preparations to handover the site and have recently filled the swimming pool, so we are very much looking forward to September and hope that everyone will be pleased with their new school”

Craig Madge, project manager, BAM, added: “Like myself, many of our employees, subcontractors, and families live locally. So helping to provide first-class facilities for the next generation and the wider community is something that means a great deal.”