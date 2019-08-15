Isabelle Neri, George Dodds, Matisse Richards and Xenia Johnson.

Emotional pictures as students across Northumberland celebrate A Level results day

It’s a day filled with almost every emotion you could imagine – elation, disappointment and excitement about what’s next.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 15 August, 2019, 13:48

And as A Level results day arrived across the county, we headed out to Northumberland’s schools to meet you and find out about your future plans. Here are our photographs for one exciting and emotional day. See if you can recognise anyone during the celebrations.

1. Well done

Matisse Richards from Hipsburn was awarded an A* in Maths, As in Further Maths and Physics and B in Extended Project and is heading to York to study Theoretical Physics.

2. All smlies

A*s in Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Extended Project together with a B in Drama means that Oscar Wilson from Shilbottle is heading to Cambridge to read Physics.

3. Congratulations

Brenna Jamieson is going to study Adult Nursing at Northumbria after gaining a C in English Language, B in Sociology and Distinction in Health and Social Care. Jade Walker was awarded a C in Sociology, a C in English Language and a D in History and is going to study history at Northumbria.

4. 'Really pleased'

Jamie Renshaw from Widdrington is heading to Hull to study chemistry after gaining a C in Chemistry, a D in Physics and a Distinction in IT.

