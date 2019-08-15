Emotional pictures as students across Northumberland celebrate A Level results day
It’s a day filled with almost every emotion you could imagine – elation, disappointment and excitement about what’s next.
By Debra Fox
Thursday, 15 August, 2019, 13:48
And as A Level results day arrived across the county, we headed out to Northumberland’s schools to meet you and find out about your future plans. Here are our photographs for one exciting and emotional day. See if you can recognise anyone during the celebrations.