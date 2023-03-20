Embleton pupils visit Aln Valley Railway and learn about farm transport
Pupils from Vincent Edwards CE Primary School in Embleton recently went to visit Aln Valley Railway and Embleton Mill Farm.
Starfish Class are doing an ‘On the Move’ topic and, as part of this, are finding out about different types of vehicles.
At Aln Valley Railway they went for a ride on a train to Greenrigg Halt, looked at the steam engines in the shed and went inside a railway carriage from the 1950s.
At Embleton Mill Farm, the children were shown a telehandler, a combine harvester and a tractor. They also got to feed the cows and see Mabel the pig.