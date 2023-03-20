Starfish Class are doing an ‘On the Move’ topic and, as part of this, are finding out about different types of vehicles.

At Aln Valley Railway they went for a ride on a train to Greenrigg Halt, looked at the steam engines in the shed and went inside a railway carriage from the 1950s.

At Embleton Mill Farm, the children were shown a telehandler, a combine harvester and a tractor. They also got to feed the cows and see Mabel the pig.

Tractor fun at Embleton Mill Farm.