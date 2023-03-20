News you can trust since 1854
Embleton pupils visit Aln Valley Railway and learn about farm transport

Pupils from Vincent Edwards CE Primary School in Embleton recently went to visit Aln Valley Railway and Embleton Mill Farm.

By Ian Smith
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:15 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 15:15 GMT

Starfish Class are doing an ‘On the Move’ topic and, as part of this, are finding out about different types of vehicles.

At Aln Valley Railway they went for a ride on a train to Greenrigg Halt, looked at the steam engines in the shed and went inside a railway carriage from the 1950s.

At Embleton Mill Farm, the children were shown a telehandler, a combine harvester and a tractor. They also got to feed the cows and see Mabel the pig.

Tractor fun at Embleton Mill Farm.
Embleton pupils on a visit to the Aln Valley Railway.
