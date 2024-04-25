Embleton pupils take care of the environment and their ‘classroom’ with beach litter pick
Orca Class, the Upper Key Stage 2 class from Embleton Vincent Edwards Primary School, carried out the work.
They began at the Embleton beach along to Low Newton, through the dunes and also parts of Embleton village including the play park.
The children of Orca Class have completed this to support them to meet criteria for the Archbishops’ Youth Leader Award.
As part of the award the children have investigated the local amenities within the Embleton village and designed their own optimum village, they have also researched different charities, made thank you cards for Dunstanburgh Castle Golf Club – which is a pivotal part of the Beach School as they allow the school to use their facilities each week.
The whole school will also take part in the North East Children’s Cancer later in the academic year. All of these activities will help support the children to earn their Young Leaders Award. The award itself is designed to support children with leadership, resilience, teamwork and empower them to help the community.
One day a week, each week, the whole school – from nursery to year 6 go down to the beach and complete their lessons. This unique opportunity allows the children to see why supporting and protecting the local environment is crucial. Therefore at times a beach litter pick is a way in which the school can help take care of the environment and their ‘classroom’.
