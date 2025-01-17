Ellingham's nursery has celebrated its first anniversary.

Pupils at Wellies & Wonder, Ellingham C of E Primary School’s outdoor nursery, celebrated a special milestone in their wellies on Thursday.

The nursery, based on Forest School principles, has its own forest setting adjacent to the school and has been welcoming two year olds since January last year.

The staff and children celebrated their first birthday with a special cake and a party in their outdoor classroom.

The nursery offers the full Early Years curriculum, and the children who attend have loved wet welly walks, the mud kitchen, caring for local wildlife, and watching the seasons change around them as they grow and learn.

Wellies & Wonder is open Wednesday to Friday from 8.45am until 3.15pm and is part of the Government funded 2 year old provision. Contact the school on 01665 589233 to arrange a visit.