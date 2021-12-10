Ellingham pupils support Cenotaph Day

Ellingham pupils in the colours of the emergency services to mark 999 Cenotaph Day.

They did it to mark 999 Cenotaph Day, raising £94 to help to fund a cenotaph memorial in recognition of the crucial work done by staff in the NHS and other emergency services.

The 999 Cenotaph, sculpted by Philip Jackson, will be located on Whitehall in Westminster, London. It will stand 21ft tall and include six, 8ft figures stood back-to-back wearing the uniform they would wear when responding to a 999 call.

They are a police officer, firefighter, maritime volunteer, paramedic, nurse and a search and rescue volunteer. A dog is also included to represent the many service animals.