Ellingham pupils support Cenotaph Day
Pupils and staff from Ellingham C of E Primary School came to school last Friday, wearing blue, green, red and orange - the colours of the emergency services.
They did it to mark 999 Cenotaph Day, raising £94 to help to fund a cenotaph memorial in recognition of the crucial work done by staff in the NHS and other emergency services.
The 999 Cenotaph, sculpted by Philip Jackson, will be located on Whitehall in Westminster, London. It will stand 21ft tall and include six, 8ft figures stood back-to-back wearing the uniform they would wear when responding to a 999 call.
They are a police officer, firefighter, maritime volunteer, paramedic, nurse and a search and rescue volunteer. A dog is also included to represent the many service animals.
The project is supported by HRH The Duke of Cambridge; the Prime Minister; the First Ministers of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales; and all emergency services.