Ellingham pupils back campaign for more trains from Chathill station
Ellingham Primary School pupils want more trains to call at Chathill station.
They recently played their part, along with local community groups, in the completion of a large ‘postcard’ which is being handed to North East Mayor Kim McGuinness in June.
Each local group has created a picture representing themselves to be part of a collage which is fixed on to the face of the postcard.
The salutation of the card reads ‘Greetings from the Northumberland Coastline’.
On the rear of the card the school students have signed their names asking the mayor to stop more trains at Chathill so that people can travel to work and college. Seahouses Primary School has also taken part.
The postcard campaign is being organised by the Chathill Rail Action Group (CRAG).
Chathill is currently served by just two trains a day.