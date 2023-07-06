Ellingham Primary School praised by Ofsted inspectors
Ellingham Primary School has been judged as ‘good’ but inspectors say there is enough evidence of improved performance to suggest it could be judged outstanding.
In their report, the inspectors said: “The school motto of ‘Small School, Big Heart’ sums up the nurturing environment that leaders create at Ellingham Primary School.”
They identified that this is borne out in the rich curriculum, which develops pupils both socially and academically.
“Leaders have constructed a very ambitious curriculum for all pupils, starting from early years,” they state. “Children in the early years thrive. They are visibly happy in school.”
Following discussions with pupils across school, and scrutiny of a wide range of pupil work and books, inspectors noted: “Pupils quickly recall their learning using subject specific vocabulary. They have an excellent understanding of what they are learning and why they are learning it. Teachers help pupils make connections between new and prior learning. This helps them to remember even more.”
They describe pupils’ behaviour as ‘exemplary’ and commented that from the early years, pupils learn a strong moral code and take responsibility for their actions.
“Leaders are unwavering in promoting the school values of stewardship and service,” they report. “Pupils are proud to serve their school through their many leadership roles.”
They identified that there is an impressive personal development programme, as well as pupils being confident to talk about their feelings.
“Leaders, including the governing body, are relentless in their drive and determination,” inspectors add. “Together, they overcome some of the challenges posed when working in a small school.”
Headteacher, Diane Lakey, said “We are thrilled that Ofsted appreciate how wonderful our school is.
“Through their report, you clearly get a sense of the teamwork, commitment and pride everyone has in our successful, happy school.
"In a small school, all staff lead at least one, and frequently several, areas of expertise across school, meaning this report represents a superb, shared effort and success.
"Thank you to my amazing staff team for their hard work and dedication; to our outstanding pupils for their efforts and fun; to our fantastic families for their much-valued support; and to all in our wider school community who enhance what we do.”