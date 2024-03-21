Ellingham Primary School opens nursery for two-year-olds

Ellingham Primary School has opened a forest school nursery to give young pupils a taste of the natural world.
By Ian Smith
Published 21st Mar 2024, 14:35 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 14:38 GMT
Wellies & Wonder@Ellingham offers 10-places for both indoor and outdoor learning.

The nursery is predominantly for two-year-old children whose families can access the new Government funding, prior to them starting in the school-based nursery once they are three.

Wellies & Wonder provides access to an enclosed outdoor provision in the school’s woodland, which was planted as part of a big community effort last year, on land owned by the Ellingham Estate.

There are still a few places left for April. It runs Wednesday – Friday each week (term time only).