Wellies & Wonder@Ellingham offers 10-places for both indoor and outdoor learning.

The nursery is predominantly for two-year-old children whose families can access the new Government funding, prior to them starting in the school-based nursery once they are three.

Wellies & Wonder provides access to an enclosed outdoor provision in the school’s woodland, which was planted as part of a big community effort last year, on land owned by the Ellingham Estate.