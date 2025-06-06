Ensuring that the UK offshore wind industry has the future workforce it requires took a major leap forward as the landmark Energy Central Learning Hub in Blyth was officially opened.

The £15m hub was opened by Secretary of State for Education, Bridget Phillipson MP.

The four storey development - the first of its kind in the country - will offer sector specific training to young people entering the industry as school leavers and those looking to retrain from other industries such as oil and gas.

A visitors’ centre with stunning views of the nearby Blyth Offshore Demonstrator Wind Farm will provide an immersive, educational experience for school children and the public wanting to learn more about offshore wind and the race towards Net Zero.

Bridget Phillipson MP at the opening of the Energy Central Campus.

Bridget Phillipson MP, said: “Skills will power this mission-driven government and our Plan for Change, as we train up the next generation of highly-skilled workers to make Britain a clean energy superpower and drive economic growth.

“With our transformative reforms to the apprenticeship system, we are breaking down barriers to opportunity so that young people from the North East and beyond can enter this exciting industry and work in the jobs of the future. Initiatives like the Energy Central Learning Hub are central to that work.”

Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Ed Miliband MP added: “The energy sector has always been a source of good, skilled jobs for young people across the UK, providing secure, well-paid employment.

“Delivering our clean energy mission as part of our Plan for Change requires a new generation of engineers, welders, and technicians. The first-of-its-kind centre in Blyth will allow young people to take the lead in building our energy security and driving forward clean power by 2030 – the economic opportunity of the 21st century.”

The development is owned by Energy Central Campus, a unique skills partnership between the Port of Blyth, Northumberland County Council, and the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, with a mission to create the pipeline of talent required for the expanding clean energy sector, as well as inspiring, training, and delivering pathways to employment for the local community.

Martin Lawlor, Chair of Energy Central, said: “We are delighted to be officially opening our flagship Energy Central Learning Hub, which is already providing opportunities to the local community and regional employers. It is also immensely satisfying to see the high profile that Energy Central Campus has created, delivering a unique offering that could act as a template for similar initiatives around the UK.”

The Learning Hub is one of the flagship projects of Energising Blyth, a £95m regeneration programme to grow, renew, and connect the town.

The programme is being delivered by Northumberland County Council and funded in partnership with the UK Government, Northumberland County Council, North East Combined Authority and support from other partners.