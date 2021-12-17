Early success as young footballers kick off their season

Whytrig Middle School's Year 6 boys football team.

Year 6 students at Whytrig Middle School, in Seaton Delaval, have put on some fantastic displays, netting lots of goals in the process, leading to staff hailing them as a credit to the school and their families.

In the Northumberland School FA County Cup, Whytrig were drawn at home to Christchurch Primary School, from Newcastle.

The visitors were very inexperienced, so the game was very one sided and Whytrig still managed to come out on top playing 5v9 with the visitors teacher going in goal, earning a trip to Tweedmouth Middle School, Berwick, in Round 2.

A local derby victory at Seaton Sluice saw the boys play some excellent football again, with goals shared around as Charlie Robinson netted a hat-trick and Oliver Wilson poaching two goals.

The school’s first trip to the Central Venue 7-a-side league saw them start off with a 4-0 win against Ponteland CPS, Ryley Fenwick scoring a hat-trick.

After a tough game and 3-1 defeat to Burnside Primary School, they bounced back with a 2-1 victory against table topping Bishops Primary School, Oliver Wilson netting in the last few seconds.

The following day, the Year 6 Boys visited the Newcastle University Coach Lane pitches to take part in the Northumberland Schools FA County Finals against some strong opposition.

A tight 0-0 against Ovingham Middle School and a 3-2 loss against Gosforth East Middle School, the boys bounced back with a 4-0 victory over Hadrian Park Primary School.

After a hard fought 0-0 against Valley Gardens they won 2-1 against Bothal Primary School to leave them top of the league having played all their games. Gosforth East won their last game to win the competition, meaning that Whytrig Middle School finished in second place in the County.