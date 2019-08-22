Over 65% of its students achieved a grade 4 or above in English and maths - a 6% increase on the previous year, while 18% of entries across all subjects have been graded as a 7 or above (equivalent to the old A grade).

A dozen students achieved five or more grade 8s and 9s (equivalent to A* and above). Of these six students have achieved five or more grade 9’s or equivalents.

Hannah Taylor, from Lesbury, who secured a fantastic six grade 9s and now plans to study A Level maths, further maths, physics and chemistry, said: "I'm really pleased. I've been away on holiday and only got back last night so didn't have too much time to worry about it."

Charlotte Walton, Rosie Shotton, Tamsin Keeney and Libby Payne at GCSE day at the Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick. Picture by Jane Coltman

Iain Taylor, who managed seven grade 9s, said: "I'm really happy. I didn't think I'd do this well. The exams were really hard so to get all those 9's is pretty incredible."

George Moloney, from Warkworth, who achieved five grade 9s, added: "I was very nervous this morning but I'm pleased because I did better than I thought I would."

Charlotte Walton, delighted with her two 9s, said: "My results are all I could have hoped for. I was excited and a bit worried beforehand but feel very happy now."

Rosie Shotton, who got a grade 9 in French, added: "I am really happy. I was a bit nervous that I wouldn't get what I wanted."

Students at Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick get their GCSE results.

Jack Mossman, who got five grade 9s, said: "I'm really pleased with how English Literature turned out."

Silas Lloyd, who also got five grade 9s, said: "I'm very happy with my results. The hard work paid off in the end."

Florence Mills, who got three 8s, said: "I was expecting the worst so I'm very happy."

Headteacher Maurice Hall said: "This year group was the school’s first new intake in to our new school buildings in September 2016. They have faced the major changes and challenges that the new exam structures have provided – reductions in coursework, more end of year exams, changes in the grade structure (now 9 to 1) etc.

Iain Taylor, Jack Mossman and Silas Lloyd celebrate their GCSE results.

"To see the smiles and sense of relief on many faces provides all of us with a feeling of satisfaction. With so many changes to our education system we cannot be complacent.

"We are already looking to what further improvements we need to make to support and challenge all our students on their return next month. Many will be returning in September to our Sixth Form to carry on their studies. Others are leaving us to a range of apprenticeships and college places. We wish them all to best for their future."

Some of the subjects where DCHS has seen excellent results include:

Maths – 74% of students gaining a grade 4 or above, with 20 students gaining a grade 8 or 9

Ben Murray John, Cameron Prentice, Max Breese, Jamie McIntosh and Scott Nichol at GCSE day at the Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick. Picture by Jane Coltman

French – 88% of students gaining a grade 4 or above, 50% gaining a grade 7 or above.

Computer Science – 50% of students achieving a grade 7 or better

Art Photography – 76% of students gaining a grade 4 or above, 35% gaining a grade 7 or above

Engineering – 60% of the cohort achieving either a Distinction or a Distinction*