If it wins, Duchess’s High School Trust will receive a £1,000 cash prize, plus an invitation to the House of Commons where the celebratory event is held.

Around 60 children attend the breakfast club every morning before school. The club gives students access to a healthy breakfast snack and settles them for the day as students are then more likely to participate positively in lessons.

Katherine Williams, chair of the Duchess’s High School Trust said: “We are really excited and incredibly proud to be shortlisted in this year’s Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards.

“Writing our entry gave us a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the fantastic young people who attend every morning, not to mention the hard-working staff from DCHS who make this project possible.

“If we’re lucky enough to win the award for Best Breakfast Club in the North East we’ll spend the prize money on resources to fund and improve our breakfast club such as branded aprons and breakfast muffins.”

Latest research from Kellogg’s found nearly four in 10 teachers across the UK claim to see children coming to school hungry every day, with 72 per cent believing the number of children attending their breakfast club has risen.

Heather Murphy, Kellogg’s corporate social responsibility manager for the UK, said: “So many clubs across the UK deserve recognition and after receiving 400 applications, it’s been tough to pick our finalists from so many inspiring stories.

“Breakfast clubs like the one Duchess’s High School runs play a vital role in society. Thanks to the staff’s dedication, these clubs support working parents, feed hungry children and offer opportunities to increase informal learning with activities and socialisation.

“Kellogg’s has supported Breakfast Clubs for 25 years and this year we’ve seen the clubs face more challenges than ever before, so we are delighted to be able to recognise them for all of the hard work and dedication they have put in to keep things going.”

