This would build on last year’s remarkable achievement, when the school was ranked as having the second-highest value-added score in the whole of Northumberland.

Across the cohort, the results were strong and wide-ranging. Six per cent of all grades were awarded at the very highest A* level (or equivalent), with almost a quarter of grades – 24 per cent – achieving A* or A. More than half of all results, 52 per cent, were graded A* to B, and almost three-quarters, 74 per cent, reached A* to C. These outcomes reflect both the academic ambition of students and the supportive teaching environment at DCHS.

Assistant Head in charge of Post 16 Martin Allenby highlighted the hard work put in by this years cohort.

“We are incredibly proud of our Sixth Form students this year. Their achievements are the result of hard work and dedication. It is inspiring to see so many of our young people heading to their first-choice universities, starting high-quality apprenticeships or moving into employment.”

Among the many individual success stories was David, who achieved a clean sweep of three A* grades in Maths, Further Maths and Physics – an outstanding set of results that will open doors to the most competitive university courses. Ben celebrated a similarly impressive outcome, securing A* grades in Chemistry, Further Maths and the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ), along with an A in Maths. Sadie excelled across a broad range of subjects, earning four A grades in Politics, English Literature, Religious Education and the EPQ. Makoto achieved three solid A grades in Classics, English Literature and Religious Education, while Leah shone in vocational qualifications, gaining an A in the Health & Social Care Diploma and an A* in the Childcare Certificate.

For most students, these results mean they will now progress to their first-choice universities. Others are taking up places on higher-level apprenticeships or moving directly into employment, reflecting the diverse aspirations and talents within the year group.

Co-Headteacher James Wilson praised the students’ achievements and the commitment shown throughout their studies.

“The whole community should be incredibly proud of the achievements of the class of 2025. We were extremely proud last year, but to go on and beat that set of results - that takes something special. This cohort are just that, and coupled with the strong subject experts we have in place here - they have achieved well. These results reflect not only their academic ability but also their resilience and determination – qualities that will serve them well in the future.”

This is the second set of Sixth Form results since DCHS joined the Pele Trust, and the benefits of working collaboratively across the Trust are clear. The Sixth Form network meetings, which bring together leaders from across the Trust’s schools, have strengthened the sharing of expertise and ideas, contributing to the continued rise in outcomes.

DCHS still has a small number of Sixth Form places available for September 2025. Anyone interested in applying should contact [email protected].

1 . Contributed Ben won the school University Bursary award for commitment to DCHS Photo: Submitted Photo Sales