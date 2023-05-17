News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
KSI Instagram post promoting JD Sports banned
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters
Government extends £2 bus fare cap

Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick to proceed with academy plans

The Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick is to proceed with plans to become an academy and is now seeking approval from the Department for Education.

By Ian Smith
Published 17th May 2023, 10:16 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 10:17 BST

After a six week consultation process the governing body has now made an application to the Regional Schools Director Katherine Cowell to convert into an academy and join the Ponteland-based Pele Trust.

Co-heads Alan Rogers and James Wilson have revealed the governing body considered all of the information gathered during a comprehensive consultation process and overall found the DCHS community to be supportive of the conversion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said: “We strongly believe that this is a positive move for DCHS and we look forward to working formally with the Pele Trust in the future.”

Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick.Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick.
Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick.
Most Popular

The pair, along with governors, have already undertaken an 18 month process of fact finding and discussions with Multiple Academy Trusts.

They were particularly impressed by the results of its work with the Pele Trust since Oftsed inspectors judged DCHS to ‘require improvement’ in late 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From an educational perspective, they say conversion to academy status will improve pupil progress and open the door for increased extra-curricular opportunities.

Financially, there would be joint procurement and purchasing opportunities and improved retention of high quality staff.

Thirdly, it would reduce the risk of being left in a position in the future where the school felt the need to join a large trust but without the opportunity to retain any autonomy at school level.

The co-heads have also provided assurances that, should the move proceed, the heritage and unique history of DCHS will be preserved, with a commitment that neither the school name, badge, nor uniform would change.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A final decision by the Department of Education is expected later in summer term.

If approved, DCHS and the Pele Trust would work closely together to ensure a smooth transition with any planned conversion taking place later in the autumn term of the next school year.

Ofsted inspectors praised improvements being made at the school on the last monitoring visit in July 2022 and said it was making progress towards a good judgement.

They recognised the shift in post-16 personal development sessions that are now focused on post-18 education and also praised the work completed to improve the quality of the curriculum.

Related topics:AlnwickDuchessThe Duchess