Headline measures have risen again, with more students achieving grades 4 or above in English and Maths than previous years.

This is the second set of GCSE results since the school joined the Pele Trust, and leaders believe the benefits of collaboration are becoming clear. Work through subject networks and shared improvement plans has already helped raise outcomes in key areas, and the school will continue to develop this improvement work in the year ahead.

The distribution of grades shows encouraging trends, with the number of the very highest grades rising steadily year on year. In 2025, over 5% of all grades were awarded at grade 9, the school’s best ever figure, with 12% at grade 9–8 and 20% of all grades at grade 9–7.

There were many individual success stories. For the first time since 2018, a student achieved straight grade 9s across the board. Elizabeth secured ten grade 9s, an outstanding achievement. Twins Harriet and Issy secured 16 grade 9s between each other, Anna P secured 8 top grades alongside two grade 8s. They was joined by six other students who each gained at least seven grade 9s – the highest number the school has ever recorded. In addition to these Grade 9 outcomes, several students achieved results far beyond what was expected when they joined the school. Vinny and William O each secured extraordinary progress over their five years.

Co-Headteacher James Wilson said: “There is so much to be proud of in these results. The Class of 2025 have worked incredibly hard, often in the face of real challenges, and it is a credit to their determination, resilience and the support of our staff that so many have achieved their potential. We are especially delighted to see record numbers of top grades, as well as students making exceptional progress against their starting points. These results mark a third consecutive year of improving headline measures and we are just so pleased at how this cohort performed; a real credit to the community.”

For those achieving GCSE results today it is worth noting that DCHS secured a record set of results last week in 6th form and still has a small number of places available for September 2025. Anyone interested in applying should contact [email protected].

