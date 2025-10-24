The event marked a year of remarkable progress and local impact for BOOST and brought together parents, staff, students, and community supporters to reflect on the difference the charity has made, from funding wellbeing and enrichment projects to making links with local businesses and innovators and providing essential help through its Discretionary Hardship Fund, ensuring that no young person misses out on opportunities because of financial pressures.

Trustees and students shared highlights from the year and spoke passionately about BOOST’s growing role within the school community.

Trustee Julia Keenan said: “BOOST exists to give every young person the same chance to thrive, no matter their circumstances. It’s a charity built from community kindness — and every penny raised goes straight back to supporting our students.”

Over the past year, BOOST has supported initiatives including the grab-and-go breakfast scheme, Pride Club, enrichment trips, cultural activities, and crucial mental health and wellbeing programmes. Through the Hardship Fund, the charity has helped families with everything from school essentials and transport to contributions for educational visits and extracurricular activities.

The celebration evening also served as a warm reintroduction to new parents and carers; many of whom are just discovering the unique role BOOST plays in student life. Guests heard moving testimonials about the impact of the Hardship Fund and were reminded that support is always offered confidentially and without judgment.

Chair of Trustees Katherine Williams added: “The generosity of our local community is what keeps BOOST going. Every donation, big or small, helps us remove barriers, open doors, and make sure every student feels included and supported.”

The High Sheriff of Northumberland, George Farr, presented students with their Duke of Edinburgh Bronze and Silver Awards. An increasing number of students from DCHS have enrolled in the awards scheme which includes volunteering and expedition opportunities.

To close the evening, trustees launched their Christmas campaign, inviting guests to pledge to make a donation during the Christmas Challenge week from December 2-9. Every £1 donated during that week will be doubled and the charity is aiming to raise £10,000 to support student wellbeing.

Anyone wishing to learn more, donate, or get involved can visit www.boost-dchs.org.

1 . DCHS Boost 1 Josie and Marisa in handmade rainbow fashion. Picture: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council

2 . DCHS Boost Duke of Edinburgh award winning students with High Sheriff George Farr.