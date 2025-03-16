Duchess’s Community High School celebrates Carabao Cup final with special ‘Cup Final Lunch’

With Newcastle United facing Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, the school’s catering team, led by Michael Clements, put together a menu full of football-themed delights to mark the occasion.

From ‘Tonali Eats Spaghetti’ to ‘Mag-Pie’s & Chips’, the menu blended creativity with local pride, giving students a taste of match-day excitement ahead of the big game.

Michael’s flair for inventive school meals comes as no surprise to those at DCHS, and the school is delighted to announce that he has now secured a place in the regional finals of the School Chef of the Year competition.

This well-earned recognition highlights his dedication to delivering exciting and nutritious meals that engage students and celebrate diverse culinary traditions.

Headteacher James Wilson said: “Our ‘Round the World Thursdays’ have always been a fantastic way to bring variety and culture into our school meals, but this Cup Final Lunch took things to another level. Michael’s creativity and passion for food are evident in everything he does, and we’re incredibly proud of his achievement in reaching the regional finals.”

The school community embraced the occasion with enthusiasm, enjoying a menu that not only captured the spirit of the match but also reflected the high standards and innovation that define the school’s catering service.

With a chant of “Tell me ma, me ma, we won’t be home for tea, we’re going to Wembley!” ringing through the dining hall, the excitement for football – and fantastic food – was well and truly alive at The Duchess’s Community High School.