Department for Education figures show 37 of 114 looked-after children, pupils in care, and those with a child protection order in key stage two met the required standard in 2022-23, the equivalent of 32%.

47% of children in need reached the expected standard for reading, 39% for writing and 44% for maths.

Meanwhile, 58% of all pupils (including children considered in need) met standards.

Across England, 30% of vulnerable children were up to the requirements for reading, writing, and maths compared to an average of 60% of all children. (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA RADAR)

Across England, standards attainment has dipped since 2018-19.

The Association of School and College Leaders has warned schools do not have enough funding, staff, or specialist support, while the NAHT union called on the government to invest more in family support and mental health services.