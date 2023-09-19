News you can trust since 1854
Dinotots nurseries in Blyth awarded Millie's Mark recognition after training all staff in paediatric first aid

Two nurseries in Blyth have been awarded a Millie’s Mark for implementing paediatric first aid provision above the required level.
By Craig Buchan
Published 19th Sep 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 11:01 BST
Dinotots Childcare in Newsham and Dinotots Daycare on Bridge Street have received the recognition, which is given to nurseries where all staff are trained to perform first aid on children.

The award was set up by the parents of Millie Thompson, who died after choking while at nursery in 2012.

Mark Chapman, managing director of the nurseries, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded Millie’s Mark. I am so very proud of the dedication and care all the staff at Dinotots show.

Staff and children at Dinotots Childcare celebrate being recognised with a Millie's Mark. (Photo by Dinotots)
Staff and children at Dinotots Childcare celebrate being recognised with a Millie's Mark. (Photo by Dinotots)
“This is a special achievement and shows how serious we are about ensuring children are safe when they are in our care.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported us during this process, and we are all very much looking forward to celebrating our success.”

The nurseries have also installed defibrillators on site, and registered them on the national network to make them available to others.

Purnima Tanuku, chief executive of National Day Nurseries Association, which awards Millie’s Mark, said: “Achieving Millie’s Mark is a great achievement for the nurseries.

Staff and children at Dinotots Daycare celebrate being recognised with a Millie's Mark. (Photo by Dinotots)
Staff and children at Dinotots Daycare celebrate being recognised with a Millie's Mark. (Photo by Dinotots)

“It shows that all staff are fully trained in paediatric first aid and that they have reflected on their current practice to improve competence and confidence.

“Becoming a Millie’s Mark’s nursery is a clear indicator for parents that this nursery has met the highest standards and gives them the reassurance that their children are safe.”

