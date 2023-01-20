Members of the public are being invited to a pre-planning consultation event on designs for the replacement school buildings for James Calvert Spence College (JCSC) on Acklington Road.

Northumberland County Council is also planning further investment into refurbishing the South Avenue site of JCSC to create new facilities for Amble First School and the creation of a new SEND provision for Barndale.

The event is an opportunity for members of the local community, school staff, parents and carers to review the design proposals and provide feedback prior to the submission of the planning application.

James Calvert Spence College in Amble.

The event will be held at James Calvert Spence College, Acklington Road, on Wednesday, January 25 from 5.30pm until 7.30pm.

The design and project team will be available on the evening to answer any questions and take feedback on the proposals.

As well as improving the teaching and learning environment for pupils, improvements to the on-site sporting and community facilities will benefit the wider Amble community.

The enhanced facilities include: A floodlit 3G full size football pitch; a Multi Use Games Area (MUGA); a series of football and rugby pitches; and an all-weather running track.

If you cannot attend the event, visit https://dppukltd.com/ambleschools from January 25 to February 1 to view the proposals and provide any comments.

