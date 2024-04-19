Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The secondary school, which has over 2,000 pupils, was selected to benefit from the government’s School Rebuilding Programme back in July 2022. While part of the academy is relatively modern, some buildings are more than 50 years old.

Currently the project is at the feasibility stage with a report due to be presented to the government soon.

A contractor and design team are expected to be appointed in the summer and a planning application could be submitted before the end of the year.

Cramlington Learning Village was selected for the School Rebuilding Programme in July 2022. (Picture by Jane Coltman)

The precise scope and budget for the project have not yet been confirmed, but the department has said its project team will be working with the school throughout the process.