Delight for Alnwick students over A-Level results

Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick

Staff at Duchess' s Community High School say they are pleased with the achievements of its Year 13 students this summer, with many preparing for life at university from September.

A total of 18 per cent of students received straight A or A* grades (or equivalent), and nearly all students received grades that allowed them to progress to the next destination of their choice.

Among the destinations for the students are Oxford and Cambridge, Russell Group universities, as well as a number of apprenticeships.

This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades, approved and awarded by the exam boards.

The government is not publishing performance data for any schools or colleges this year due to the varying impact of the pandemic.

Alan Rogers and James Wilson, co-headteachers at the school, were delighted with the results for the students after a difficult two years due to the pandemic.

In a statement, they said: “We are incredibly proud of all the hard work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted couple of years.

"Our students have shown resilience and mental toughness to complete their studies amidst a backdrop of a worldwide pandemic.

"Staff have worked tirelessly to ensure our students were all able to progress onto further education and study, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.”