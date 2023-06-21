Issues were flagged at Cullercoats Methodist Church Playgroup following a December 2022 inspection, but after May reinspection its ‘good’ rating was restored.

The new report said: “Since the last inspection the manager and staff have worked hard to address the weaknesses that were raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have reviewed how they plan for the progress of individual children. As a team, they meet every Friday to discuss how children are progressing and what they need to do next.”

Cullercoats Methodist Church.

The report noted children’s maths and communication was better supported.

Improvements to the playgroup’s safeguarding measures were also noted. The report said: “Since the last inspection staff have attended several training courses.

“Staff demonstrate a good knowledge of child protection matters and what to do should they have concerns about a child's welfare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad