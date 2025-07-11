Visitors to Bailiffgate Museum can enjoy the vibrant and imaginative Creativity Framed exhibition in partnership with a local high school.

The exhibition displays the talent of Alnwick’s youth, delivered in collaboration with The Duchess’s Community High School (DCHS).

Twice awarded Platinum Artsmark status by Arts Council England, the Creative Arts Faculty of DCHS aspires to provide high quality teaching, cultural and creative opportunities for all students.

The Creative Arts Faculty empowers young people to develop expertise in their craft, take pride in their creative journey, and engage deeply with the beauty of the world around them.

Creativity Framed showcases the talent of Alnwick students.

Through rich and inspiring opportunities, students are encouraged to explore their passions, grow personally, and create exceptional works of art that reflect both skill and imagination.

This exhibition marks a celebration of their work, produced both inside and outside of the classroom.

The exhibit not only provides an opportunity for students to display their skills, but also their dedication and perspectives through moving poetry, evocative music, thought-provoking visual arts, remarkable photography, powerful drama and visually appealing textiles.

Jean Humphrys, Chair at Bailiffgate says: “We are proud and excited to work with The Duchess’s School to co-curate the students’ stunning creative work, bringing it to ’centre stage’ for our local, national and international visitors to enjoy.

"It’s a privilege to show the culmination of their hard work throughout the intensive study programmes they have undertaken.”

Creativity Framed will be displayed at Bailiffgate Museum Gallery from July 15 until September 14. Entry is included in the museum admission.