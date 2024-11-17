Creative fundraising at North Shields school for Children In Need
The pupils at St Cuthbert’s Catholic Primary School curated their own costumes for the annual fundraiser, sporting an array of distinctive and colourful outfits on Friday, November 15 in aid of the appeal.
“All children – over 220 from Nursery to Year 6 – took part in events at school to celebrate and support Children in Need,” said Headteacher Shaun Dillon. “Children were invited to come into school wearing something spotty, something bright, or pyjamas.
"We ask that everyone live out our mission of ‘Caring for our Common Home’ from Pope Francis’ letter Laudato Si by not spending money on new clothes or costumes.
“What families at St Cuthbert’s do is upcycle some old clothes to make their own costumes, so our school is full of original and unique fashions and creations.”
Banners made by the children were on display around the building to promote Children in Need, while collections took place at the school gate at the start and end of the day.
A member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, St Cuthbert’s is a Gold UNICEF Rights Respecting School, and the pupils are no strangers to campaigning and fundraising.
“St Cuthbert’s children are fantastic ambassadors for our school and community, and they have successfully campaigned for positive changes in our local community and linked these to rights,” explained Kerry Cottiss, who is Assistant Headteacher at the school.
“St Cuthbert’s school community raises about £250 each year. Whilst the money raised is important, the most important thing for our children and staff is highlighting that children have a right to be children, to play, to be protected and safe, and to be happy.
“Our children know they can speak out and be heard, and that they can make a big, positive difference to the world.”